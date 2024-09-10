Rinku Singh added to Duleep Trophy squad; Mayank Agarwal to lead India A

Mayank Agarwal will lead India A in the second round of the Duleep Trophy while Rinku Singh got a call-up into the India B squad as the selectors announced updated Duleep Trophy squads for the second round matches.

The changes to the Duleep Trophy squads was necessitated after several players have been named in team India’s 16-member squad for the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh starting later this month.

The Duleep Trophy is played between four teams – India A, India B, India C and India D.

The first round of the Duleep Trophy matches were played in Bengaluru and Anantapur over the last week.

As India A captain Shubman Gill, star batter KL Rahul, wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav and Akash Deep will be on national duty with the Indian team for the Test series against Bangladesh, Pratham Singh (Railways) was named as a replacement for Gill while Akshay Wadkar (Vidarbha CA) will replace KL Rahul and SK Rasheed (Andhra CA) will play instead of Jurel in the India A set-up.

Left-arm spinner Shams Mulani will replace Kuldeep Yadav whereas Aaqib Khan (UPCA) will replace Akash Deep in the India A team.

Meanwhile, Suyash Prabhudessai and Rinku Singh will replace Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant in the India B squad.

Fast bowler Yash Dayal, who also got a maiden national call-up, will not be in action in the Duleep Trophy second round match along with Sarfaraz Khan. Himanshu Mantri (Madhya Pradesh CA) has been added to the India B squad.

Haryana CA’s Nishant Sindhu will replace all-rounder Axar Patel India D squad.

Meanwhile, Tushar Deshpande of India D has been ruled out of the Duleep Trophy second round owing to a niggle and he will be replaced by India A’s Vidwath Kaverappa in the India D squad.

India C are the only team unchanged for the second round.

Updated squads for the second round of Duleep Trophy:

India A: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Riyan Parag, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Kumar Kushagra, Shaswat Rawat, Pratham Singh, Akshay Wadkar, SK Rasheed, Shams Mulani and Aaqib Khan

India B: Abhimanyu Easwaran (captain), Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N Jagadeesan, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rinku Singh and Himanshu Mantri

India D: Shreyas lyer (captain), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat, Saurabh Kumar, Sanju Samson, Nishant Sindhu and Vidwath Kaverappa.