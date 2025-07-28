Live
Rishabh Pant Ruled Out of Fifth Test vs England Due to Injury | Jagadeesan Named Replacement
India's Rishabh Pant will miss the fifth Test against England after fracturing his right foot. Narayan Jagadeesan has been named as his replacement. The match starts July 31 at The Oval.
BCCI has ruled out India’s wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant from the fifth Test against England. The BCCI took this decision after he sustained a fracture to his right foot during the fourth Test in Manchester.
The injury has restricted him to the bench. The fifth match will be played at the Oval, starting July 31, 2025.
The BCCI Medical Team has confirmed the same. They will continue monitoring his recovery.
Narayan Jagadeesan has replaced Pant for the fifth Test at Kennington Oval, London.
The BCCI has confirmed the same in a press release. Updated India Squad for 5th Test:
Captain: Shubman Gill
Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair
All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur
Wicketkeepers: Dhruv Jurel, N Jagadeesan
Pacers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh
Spinners: Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj
England are leading the series with 2-1 in the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.