Rohit Sharma Joins Exclusive List for Most Consecutive Tosses Lost in ODIs

Rohit Sharma, the current captain of the Indian ODI team, has set an unusual record in cricket. He now holds the record for the most consecutive tosses lost in ODIs. From November 2023 to March 2025, he lost 11 tosses in a row, matching the record held by Peter Borren, the former captain of the Netherlands, who lost 11 tosses between March 2011 and August 2013. He also surpassed West Indies legend Brian Lara, who held the previous record with 12 tosses lost between October 1998 and May 1999.

What’s interesting is that while both Peter Borren (Netherlands) and Brian Lara (West Indies) lost their captaincy after experiencing long streaks of losing tosses, Rohit Sharma has continued to lead India despite his streak.

Despite this unlucky streak, Sharma has led India through tough times, and the team continues to perform well in ODIs.