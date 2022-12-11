Rohit Sharma welcomes Ishan Kishan to '200 club' in style; Here's what he said

India captain Rohit Sharma has welcomed Ishan Kishan to the '200 club' in style.



Kishan on Saturday became the fourth Indian batter to score a One-Day International (ODI) 200. He achieved the milestone during India's third ODI against Bangladesh in Chattogram. Interestingly, Kishan was included in India's playing XI due to the absence of Rohit, who has a record three ODI double tons to his name.

"Yeh club ka mazza alag hai, Ishan Kishan," Rohit wrote on Instagram.

Kishan was quick to respond to his India and Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper," Maza hi maza hai."









The 24-year-old opening batsman entered the elite club of 200 in the ODIs, which also features Sachin Tendulkar (200*) and Virender Sehwag (219), apart from Rohit among Indian batsmen. The other members of the club are West Indies' Chris Gayle (215), New Zealand's Martin Guptill (237*), and Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman (210*).

Meanwhile, Kishan, who reached the 200-mark in 126 deliveries, also broke Gayle's record for the fastest ODI double ton. Gayle had scored his ODI 200 against Zimbabwe in the 2015 World Cup in 138 balls.

On Saturday, Kishan built a 290-run partnership with Virat Kohli for the second wicket before falling to Taskin Ahmed for 210 runs. As a result, India avoided a white wash as they defeated Bangladesh by 227 runs in the third and final ODI. The hosts had won the opening two games.

Speaking in an interview after India's spectacular win, Kishan said that it was a "perfect wicket to bat on."

"I think it was a perfect wicket to bat on. Perfect situation for me as well. Was looking to watch the ball properly and go with the flow. I think when you have so many senior players in the team. We have been doing conversations. Here at the international stage, you try to get a lot when you get a few. I got a lot of help from the support staff.

"I was just picking the ball and the bowlers. Things went my way. After looking at the wicket, I knew it was going to play well. Was trying to smash the loose balls. There is so much conversation going on in the team for the fitness," added Kishan in the same interview.

Even Bangladesh captain Liton Das admitted his side were outplayed by Kohli and Kishan.

"he way Ishan and Virat batted, that cost us the game. The way Ishan batted, hats off to him. Our bowlers tried our best but there was no way out on this wicket. Had we been chasing 330-340, it would have been a different ball game. They are a good side. We played good cricket and will help our confidence," said Liton.

IND VS BAN: 'Very happy with team's performance,' says KL Rahul

Meanwhile, India's stand-in captain KL Rahul, who led the side in Rohit's absence on Saturday, praised his side for taking brave chances.

"This was expected from our team. Virat and Kishan set it up for us. The scores don't suggest that the way he started off. He grabbed the opportunity with both hands. He batted brilliantly. Virat also used his experience and guided him.

"You know that the batters will come hard and you will get wickets. There was not much help. We took some brave chances. Very happy with our performance. We are learning as a team. Still trying to get better. Unfortunately, the results didn't go our way in the first two games. We would want to take the confidence into the Test series," added Rahul.

The first Test of the two-match series between India and Bangladesh is scheduled to begin on Wednesday in Chattogram.