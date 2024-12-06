Live
- Christmas 2024: Date, History, Traditions, and Heartwarming Quotes
- A nutrient-packed start to your day
- Supreme Court issues notices to Bhaskar Reddy in YS Viveka murder case
- Fashion Styling Hacks for Skinny Girls: Elevate Your Look with Confidence
- Amid cash row in RS, Singhvi seeks CCTV footage, gives locking ‘solution’
- Armed Forces Flag Day 2024: Honouring India’s Bravehearts with Pride and Gratitude
- Casual yet stylish office outfits for all-day comfort
- Motorola G35 5G: India Launch Price and Full Specifications Unveiled
- District Collector Adarsh Surabhi and Additional Collector Sanchit Gangwar launch "Coding School" at Gopalpet KGBV
- Pawan Kalyan’s viral phrase ‘Seize the Ship’ becomes a film title
Just In
Rohit Sharma Wins Toss, Opts to Bat First in 2nd Test Against Australia at Adelaide
India's captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first in the second Test against Australia at Adelaide Oval.
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat first against Pat Cummins’ Australia in the second Test of the five-match series at Adelaide Oval.
Australia enters the match with the pressure of a 295-run defeat to India in the first Test at Perth. The loss was heavily criticised by the media and former players for the team's lack of aggression.
India, on the other hand, is buoyed by momentum, with both Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill returning to the playing XI after missing the Perth match.
Rohit will bat at No. 3, as confirmed by himself, with KL Rahul opening with Yashasvi Jaiswal. Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill will bat at 4 and 5, respectively.
Teams:
Australia (Playing XI):
Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland
India (Playing XI):
Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj