Rohit Sharma Wins Toss, Opts to Bat First in 2nd Test Against Australia at Adelaide

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat first against Pat Cummins’ Australia in the second Test of the five-match series at Adelaide Oval.

Australia enters the match with the pressure of a 295-run defeat to India in the first Test at Perth. The loss was heavily criticised by the media and former players for the team's lack of aggression.

India, on the other hand, is buoyed by momentum, with both Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill returning to the playing XI after missing the Perth match.

Rohit will bat at No. 3, as confirmed by himself, with KL Rahul opening with Yashasvi Jaiswal. Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill will bat at 4 and 5, respectively.

Teams:

Australia (Playing XI):

Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

India (Playing XI):

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj