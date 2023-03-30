Royal Challengers Bangalore suffer double blow ahead of IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are dealing with a double blow as Glenn Maxwell is doubtful for their opening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and pacer Josh Hazlewood is going to miss the initial stages of the tournament.



IPL 2023 is scheduled to go underway on Friday, with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) facing off against defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad. RCB's campaign opener is on April 2 when they host Mumbai Indians (MI) at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Hazlewood will remain in Sydney having been sent home after missing all the Tests of the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The fast bowler is still recovering from an Achilles problem. Hazlewood will consult with Cricket Australia's medical staff before joining the IPL, while the pacer "remains hopeful" of joining RCB later in the tournament, according to a report in cricket.com.au.

Maxwell fractured his leg during a friend's birthday party last November. He admitted that it could take a number of months before he is 100%. "The leg's okay, but it is going to be a number of months before I am 100 percent. Hopefully, it's good enough to get through the tournament and still do the job," the all-rounder said.

While he returned to action during the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series in India, he missed the last two games as he found his return "more demanding than he had expected," according to national selector George Bailey.

RCB bought Maxwell for a whopping Rs. 14.25 crore in the IPL 2021 auction, while Hazlewood came into the fold a year later after the Bangalore franchise secured his services for Rs. 7.75 crore in the following auction.

In Maxwell's absence, New Zealand's Michael Bracewell, who was named Will Jacks replacement, make it to RCB's playing XI. In Hazlewood's absence, one of the English duo of Reece Topey or David Wiley could come in for RCB.

Hazlewood will not participate in the IPL until completely fit, keeping in mind the World Test Championship (WTC) final and the Ashes coming up soon after the IPL.

"As fun as T20 is and as lucrative as it is, I find it still plays second fiddle to Test cricket. This series [Border-Gavaskar Trophy], Ashes series, home summers are what you play cricket for. I don't think that will ever change," Hazlewood said in February while in Bengaluru.

Hazlewood has a fine record in the IPL, having played three seasons. Before joining RCB, Hazlewood spent two seasons with four-time champions CSK, with whom he won the title in 2021. The Aussie pacer has picked up 32 wickets in 24 matches with 4 for 25 being his best figures.