Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma, Harshit Rana added to India's squad for first two T20Is vs Zimbabwe

New Delhi: Left-hand batter Sai Sudharsan, wicketkeeper batter Jitesh Sharma and fast bowler Harshit Rana have been named in India's squad as replacements for Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal for the first two T20Is against Zimbabwe.



The five-match series is scheduled from July 6-14 at the Harare Sports Club. The Indian team, along with interim coach VVS Laxman, departed for Zimbabwe late on Monday.

"The Men's Selection Committee has named Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma and Harshit Rana as replacements for Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal for the first two T20Is against Zimbabwe," the BCCI statement read.

Samson, Dube and Jaiswal, who were slated to join the Zimbabwe-bound squad, are currently with ICC T20 World Cup-winning squad, stranded in Barbados due to Hurricane Beryl.

BCCI also said that the trio will travel to India first with the rest of the T20 World Cup squad before heading to Harare.

"Originally slated to join the Zimbabwe-bound squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series starting Saturday, 6th July, the trio will travel to India first with the rest of the ICC T20 World Cup-winning Indian squad before departing for Harare," it added.

The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team is expected to fly back home on Tuesday evening (local time) from Barbados and will land in Delhi on Wednesday evening (IST).

India's squad for 1st & 2nd T20I against Zimbabwe: Shubman Gill (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande, Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Harshit Rana