Seating zone in SCG name after Chamari Athapaththu for Sydney Thunder’s WBBL clash on November 26
Sydney: The Sydney Thunder has announced that a specially dedicated seating zone at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) will be named after Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu for their WBBL Derby clash on November 26.
For the already highly anticipated encounter in the ninth season of the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL), the specific seating zone will be named "Chamari Bay," with an aim to celebrating the Sri Lanka skipper’s cricketing prowess.
"I am truly honored and thrilled to have a dedicated seating zone named after me at the Sydney Cricket Ground. It's a special moment for me, and I am looking forward to the match at this iconic venue. I hope 'Chamari Bay' becomes a gathering place for cricket enthusiasts and brings people together to celebrate the spirit of the game," said Chamari in a statement.
Chamari has so far emerged as a standout performer for the club in the tournament, amassing an impressive total of 374 runs in just nine matches, with an impressive average of 41.55. She had led Sri Lanka to silver medal in the women’s T20 event at the Asian Games, apart from defeating New Zealand and England in ODI and T20I series respectively.