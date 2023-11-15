Shan Masood to lead Pakistan Test team, Shaheen Afridi named T20I captain

Live
The Pakistan Cricket Board has appointed Shan Masood as the Test captain of Pakistan Men’s Cricket Team, while Shaheen Shah Afridi has been named T20I skipper after Babar Azam stepped down from captaincy role on Wednesday.
Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board has appointed Shan Masood as the Test captain of Pakistan Men’s Cricket Team, while Shaheen Shah Afridi has been named T20I skipper after Babar Azam stepped down from captaincy role on Wednesday.
34-year-old Shan has featured in 30 Tests, scoring 1,597 runs, which includes four centuries and seven half-centuries.
Shan has been appointed captain till the end of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25. Shan will be leading the Pakistan side for a three-match test series against Australia starting from December 14.
Meanwhile, left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah will lead Pakistan Men’s Team in the T20I format and will lead the side for a five-match T20I series in New Zealand starting from January 12.
23-year-old Shaheen has bagged 64 wickets in 52 T20Is. Shaheen has also captained Lahore Qalandars in HBL PSL and has helped the side win the tournament twice in two years in the 2022 and 2023 editions.
Pakistan’s captain in the ODI format will be announced in due course.