Shubman Gill Breaks ODI Record with Century Against England

Highlights

Shubman Gill became the fastest batter to reach 2,500 ODI runs, surpassing Hashim Amla's record, during his impressive century in the third ODI against England.

Shubman Gill made history by becoming the fastest batter to reach 2,500 ODI runs, breaking Hashim Amla’s record by doing so in just 50 matches. He also scored his seventh ODI century during the third match of the series against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Gill, in great form, played a solid innings after Rohit Sharma's early dismissal. Partnering with Virat Kohli (52), he helped rebuild India’s innings, reaching his century off 95 balls. Despite challenges, Gill remained in control, hitting a series of boundaries to maintain momentum.

His century in Ahmedabad also made him the fifth player ever to score centuries in all three formats at the same venue, joining Faf du Plessis, David Warner, Babar Azam, and Quinton de Kock.

India made three changes for the final ODI, and despite England’s decision to bowl first, India set a strong total.

India score card ( at 4:30 pm): 295/5 in 42 overs.

