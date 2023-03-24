'SKY has fallen,' but no need to press panic button

New Delhi: The defeat to Australia in the just concluded ODI series is a timely wake up call but there is no need to press the panic button yet as far as Indian team's World Cup preparations are concerned. Suryakumar Yadav's (SKY) hat-trick of golden ducks -- first ball dismissals -- has already led to scathing criticism. But, if Shreyas Iyer is unavailable for the World Cup in October-November, Suryakumar remains the best bet at No. 4 going into the big event. Suryakumar got a delivery each in the first two ODIs from Mitchell Starc that moved in the air and jagged back in after pitching on fuller length and 8 out of 10 times, batters would get dismissed from such balls.





The last ODI in Chennai saw Suryakumar playing a delivery, which he ought to have played on the front foot, by going back and he got out first ball again. It showed he was confused and a certain amount of fear of failure, which he had not known till then, has crept in on him. The string of low scores this month may actually be a blessing in disguise for him as he still has enough time to work on his flaws. Suryakumar has problems with deliveries that seam after pitching on hard lengths and that is perhaps something he can work on in the next few months while playing the IPL.





To be fair, Iyer, despite his fine ODI record, still struggles against bouncers and short pitched stuff but the Indian team management gave him chance to succeed. However, Rahul Dravid's obsession with match-ups and shuffling of Suryakumar's batting order to bring out his T20 avatar in the 50-over format by keeping him for last 15 overs can do the Mumbai batter more harm than good.





The next set of ODIs will start from July and hence if there isn't any fitness issue, Suryakumar should be backed to the hilt and given a chance to settle at No. 4. This is more so as Iyer might not get enough time and matches to be ready for a tournament like the World Cup after his back surgery. KL Rahul and a case for Sanju Samso. There is an outcry to try Sanju Samson in the middle-order but even if he is tried, it should be as a keeper-batter in place of KL Rahul, India's highest run getter in the series with 116 runs, who still isn't looking the part with his distinct lack of intent.