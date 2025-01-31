Live
Society Cricket Championship: Community, Health, Cricket
The Society Cricket Championship (SCC), launched by The Eventors, is a unique Leather Ball T-20 cricket tournament held at the picturesque Sadasiva Cricket Club in Moinabad. Running from January 25 to March 16, 2025, this inaugural event features 12 teams representing prominent societies such as Rajapushpa Regalia and My Home Avatar. Beyond the thrilling cricket action, SCC fosters a sense of community and promotes healthy living by encouraging physical activity. With the support of title sponsor Radhey Group and partners like Healthy Farms and Red Health, the tournament promises to be a fun and safe experience for all participants.
