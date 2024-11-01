South Africa vs India T20 series: Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee back in squad, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada rested

Hyderabad: South Africa have included left-arm pacer Marco Jansen and right-arm fast bowler Gerald Coetzee for the four match T20 international series against India. The T20 international series will commence on November 8, 2024.

Aiden Markram has been named the captain of the squad, having missed the South Africa vs Ireland white-ball series in the United Arab Emirates in October.

The South African squad also includes senior pros Heinrich Klassen, David Miller and Keshav Maharaj.

In the bowling department, along with Jansen and Cotezee, all-rounder Mihlali Mpongwana and Andile Simelane have also been handed maiden call-ups to the South African T20 squad.

The South Africa vs India T20 international series will commence with the first T20I in Durban on November 8. Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) will host the second T20I on November 10 while Centurion and Johannesburg will play host to the third and fourth T20Is on November 12 and November 15, respectively.

The South Africa T20I squad, who finished runners-up in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 after losing the final to India, does not include fast bowlers Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shmasi.

While Ngidi and Rabada have been rested, in accordance with Cricket South Africa’s workload policy, helping him prepare for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, Nortje and Shamsi were not selected as they are no longer a part of Cricket South Africa’s central contracts.

Jansen and Coetzee are coming back from an extensive rest period, as per CSA’s workload policy.

The South African T20 squad will commence their preparations for the India series four days before the start of the series, on November 4, in Durban.

South Africa T20I squad: Aiden Markram (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla and Tristan Stubbs.