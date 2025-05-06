SRH out of playoffs race as rain plays spoilsport

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad were eliminated after rain washed out their clash against Delhi Capitals at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, here on Monday. The Orange Army restricted DC to 133/7 in 20 overs before the match was abandoned.

Notably, SRH are the third side to be knocked out of the playoffs. Earlier, Pat Cummins was at his menacing best as he led a clinical display by the Sunrisers Hyderabad pace attack to dismantle Delhi Capitals for a modest 133/7.

The SRH skipper made early inroads and set the tone with a fiery spell that saw him remove Karun Nair, Faf du Plessis, and Abhishek Porel in a devastating opening burst that left DC reeling in the Powerplay.

Opting to bowl first, Cummins struck with the very first delivery of the match, removing Karun Nair with a classic Test match-style delivery – back of a length in the corridor, a hint of away seam, and extra bounce. Nair fished at it tentatively, only to edge it behind to Ishan Kishan, who was donning the gloves in place of Heinrich Klaasen. There was more joy in Cummins’ next over as he cleverly adjusted his length after spotting Faf du Plessis advancing down the track, forcing a bottom edge that Kishan gladly accepted. The Capitals were 6/2 in 2.1 overs.

Brief scores:

Delhi Capitals 133/7 in 20 overs (Ashutosh Sharma 41, Tristan Stubbs 41; Pat Cummins 3-19, Jaydev Unadkat 1-13) against Sunrisers Hyderabad