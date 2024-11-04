Sri Lanka win Hong Kong Sixes 2024 tournament, beat Pakistan in final

Hyderabad: Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by three wickets to be crowned the champions of the Hong Kong Sixes 2024 tournament.

Pakistan managed to score 72 in 5.2 overs before being all-out with Muhammad Akhlaq top-scoring with 48 off just 20 balls. Sri Lanka overhauled the target in five overs, with one over to spare, losing three wickets, to win the trophy.

Pakistan bowlers created some pressure in the chase but the Lankan batters stepped up on the gas soon. Sandun Weerakkody scored a 13-ball 34 while captain Lahiru Madushanka (19 off 5 balls) and Tharindu Ratnayake (16 not out off 4 balls) made valuable contributions to steer Sri Lanka home.

Earlier Australia’s Dan Christian smashed six sixes in one over against Pakistan in the semifinal. However, his effort of 42 off just 10 balls wasn’t enough as Pakistan chased down the 108-run target in 5.5 overs to advance to the final.

Christian hit Asif Ali for six sixes as the bowler conceded 37 runs in one over, including one extra.

In the second semifinal, Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by three wickets. Bangladesh were bundled out for 103, with Tharindu Rathnayake being the wrecker-in-chief, returning with a haul of four wickets.

Sri Lanka’s Sandun Weerakkody scored fifty before retiring and soon overhauled the target of 104 in 5.5 overs.

In the Bowl Final, Oman beat England by four wickets while South Africa pipped United Arab Emirates by one run in the Plate Final.