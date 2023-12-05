Surpassing records holds true meaning to me with no fixating on personal milestones: Shubman Gill

New Delhi : Young India opener Shubman Gill said that he is setting his sights on a horizon of enduring success and aiming to consistently surpass major records without having a specific personal milestone in mind.

The cricketing prodigy, Gill, became the youngest ever to score an ODI double-century when he made 208 off 149 deliveries against New Zealand in Hyderabad earlier this year. He also became the fastest Indian to record 1000 ODI runs during the game.



Speaking at an award function, the 24-year-old opening batter said that being the youngest to hit a score of 200 is a great feat but he is focusing on long-term success.



"Attaining the distinction of being the youngest to achieve a score of 200 is indeed an accomplishment, but my primary focus is on long-term success. Continuously surpassing significant records holds true meaning for me, with no specific personal milestone currently in mind," said Gill.



Gill also paid homage to his inspiration, Sachin Tendulkar saying, "Sachin Tendulkar is the greatest of all time(GOAT) and I started playing cricket because of him.

The top-order batter also reflected on India's World Cup 2023 campaign and said: "The outcome was undoubtedly heartbreaking for all of us. However, as athletes, looking ahead to future challenges propels us forward. Whether arising from success or setbacks, moving on is an indispensable aspect of our journey."

﻿Gill, who was last seen in action during the final of the ODI World Cup 2023 between India and Australia in Ahmedabad, is gearing up for upcoming matches in South Africa. He's set to join a three-match T20I series and participate in two Tests in the coming days.

