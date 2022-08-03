Suryakumar Yadav climbs to No. 2, closes in on top-ranked Babar Azam in T20I rankings

Suryakumar Yadav climbed two spots to reach No. 2 in the latest ICC T20I batsmen's rankings and is just two points behind top-ranked Babar Azam.



Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan and South Africa's Aiden Makram dropped a place each and now are ranked third and fourth in the T20I batsmen's rankings.

Suryakumar, who opened for India in their seven-wicket win over West Indies in the second T20I on Tuesday, scored a 44-ball 76. He aggregates 111 runs from three innings in the five-match series as India are 2-1 up.

South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, who was at the top of the bowlers' ranking in T20Is for most of the period from April to October last year, has advanced one slot to take second position, according to ICC's latest press release. However, the Proteas left-arm spinner is still 64 points behind No. 1 bowler Josh Hazlewood, who is on 792 rating points.

Shamsi contributed with eight wickets as South Africa defeated England 2-1 in the T20I series, including a five-wicket haul in the decisive third T20I which the tourists won by 90 runs in Southampton on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in the ODI batsmen's rankings, India batsman Shikhar Dhawan has moved a slot up to No. 12 after scoring a half-century in the third ODI against West Indies. While Virat Kohli continued to remain at No. 5, Pakistan skipper Babar is still the top-ranked ODI batsman.

India bowlers Yuzvendra Chahal (No. 16) and Shardul Thakur (No. 72) have also gained in the latest update while West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran is up two places to No. 30.

Bangladesh's Mehedi Hasan entered top five in the ODI's all-rounders rankings, pushing New Zealand's Colin de Grandhomme to No. 6.