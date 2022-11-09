T20 World Cup: 'We worked hard, didn't stop believing,' says Rizwan after Pakistan qualify for final

Mohammad Rizwan has said although he and Babaz Azam were struggling they never stopped believing.

Rizwan's comments came after he played a match-winning knock of help Pakistan defeat New Zealand on Wednesday and qualify for the final of the T20 World Cup 2022. Pakistan are set to play their first World Cup final in 13 long years. Their last was in 2009, when they defeated Sri Lanka to clinch their maiden World T20 title.

After restricting the BlackCaps to 152 for 4 in 20 overs on Wednesday, Pakistan chased it to down in 19.1 overs and seven wickets to spare at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Babar scored in single digits in all of Pakistan's Super 12 games but he found form at the very right time. He led from the front on Wednesday during Pakistan's chase. The Pakistan skipper struck seven fours in his knock of 53 off 42 deliveries. He put up a match-winning opening stand of 105 runs with Rizwan, who was named the Player of the Match for scoring a 43-ball 57, including five fours.

It was the fourth World Cup semi-final game between New Zealand and Pakistan: twice in ODIs (1992 & 1999) and twice in T20Is (2007 & 2022).



The seven-wicket victory also marked Pakistan's record 18th win over New Zealand – the most victories against a single team.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's team mentor Matthew Hayden heaped praise on the pacers, saying they have done an "unbelievable job" before adding they are yet to reach their best though and that could be scary for their opponents in the final on Sunday (Nov. 13) at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

"Tonight was very special. That fast bowling attack you saw did an unbelievable job. I don't think we have seen our best yet, which is probably the scarier part for whoever faces us (in the final). Could be a truer surface and a nicer batting track in Melbourne. The sky is the limit. You can never beat down class. Both these guys (Babar, Rizwan) have done it for a number of years.

"Haris has smashed every bowler in the nets. The bowlers had to adapt to this pitch and bowl slower balls and they did so well. Haris Rauf is bowling consistent 150s. If Pakistan on their day turn up, they are unstoppable. Shadab is a great fighter. To win any tournament you got to fight. I would like to play India in the final purely because of the big spectacle," added Hayden in the interview after the game on Wednesday.