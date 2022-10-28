T20 World Cup: Will Daryl Mitchell play for New Zealand vs Sri Lanka? Tim Southee offers an update

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee has offered an update on Daryl Mitchell, saying the all-rounder will be available for their upcoming clash with Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup 2022.

Mitchell, who was one of New Zealand's best performers in last year's T20 World Cup, suffered a stress fracture earlier this year. Subsequently, he missed New Zealand's tri-series featuring Pakistan and Bangladesh. He also missed BlackCaps' opening fixture against Australia in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

New Zealand's second game of the tournament, which was against Afghanistan, was washed out by rain without a ball being bowled. There have been reports suggesting that Mitchell was fit for the Afghanistan match.

Now Southee has provided a key update on the all-rounder's fitness. Speaking to reporters ahead of the match against Sri Lanka, the veteran pacer said that Mitchell will come into the side for Saturday's game.

"Yep, I think Daryl has come through all the tests he needs to come through from obviously suffering a broken hand a few weeks back. Yeah, I think he comes back in for the side tomorrow," said Southee on Friday.

When asked if Glenn Phillips would be the one who would be dropped from the playing XI to accommodate the returning Mitchell, Southee quickly revealed that wasn't the case and Mark Chapman would be the 'unlucky' one to be left out.

"Yeah, I don't think [it will be Phillips] -- I think it's probably Mark Chapman the one that's, I guess, the unlucky one who came in for Daryl in the Tri-Series against Bangladesh and Pakistan. Yeah, Glenn has been phenomenal for us over the last while, as well, both in the field and adding, I guess, valuable runs at a reasonable rate when he bats.

"Yeah, it's unlucky, I guess, for Mark Chapman, who hasn't really done anything wrong, but I think the way that Daryl -- he's a valuable member of the side and he's done well for us, so yeah, now that he's fit and ready, he just comes back in. He'll slot back in there," added Southee.

The Kiwis are at the top of Group 1 with three points from two games, ahead of England, who have three points from three games.