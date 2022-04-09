Tewatia's 2 sixes snatches match away from Punjab

Mumbai: Gujarat Titans needed 12 off the last two balls, and Rahul Tewatia rolled back the time to hurt the Punjab franchise again, as he hit two successive sixes to secure an incredible victory for the Titans at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Shubman Gill slammed a magnificent 96 to steer the Gujarat Titans' run chase, and following his dismissal, the Titans required 19 off the last over. Hardik Pandya (27) was run out in the second ball of Odean Smith's final over and at one stage, the side required 13 off 3 balls. Smith, then, missed a direct hit which brought Tewatia to strike, and he ended the game with two towering sixes that sealed a third-successive win for the Titans. Earlier, Sai Sudharsan, who was making his debut for the franchise, scored 36 off 30 deliveries. Earlier, Liam Livingstone (64) shined for the Punjab Kings as the side put a 190-run target for the Titans.

Turnaround

Shane Bond expects a turnaround from Mumbai Indians bowlers soon, but for that he said the five-time champions will have to stick to their plans, starting with Friday's IPL game against Royal Challengers Bangalore here.

Winless so far in their first three games, the MI bowling coach said he is not to worried about their below-par effort with the ball. "It's a simple fix really. If we can stick to our plans and stick to the areas we want to bowl when the pressure is on, then I think you'll see a turnaround," Bond said in a note shared by MI on the eve of their game against RCB.