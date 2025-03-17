Cricket has been among the most popular sports in the world and has developed a huge fan base in the last few years. The main reason for the rise of cricket is the introduction of the several T20 cricket or franchise cricket leagues across different parts of the world. The T20 format played a crucial part in the rise of cricket and the number of leagues taking place in a year. With the rise of cricket leagues over the world, the fans also look for the best cricket fantasy tips, and give them a chance to win exciting prizes and rewards.

The rise of T20 cricket has also pushed the ICC to hand a T20 international status to all cricket boards in the world and we also see different franchise leagues in almost every cricket playing nation. This also helps to find local cricketing talents across the world. In the following listicle, we will have a look at the top 5 most popular cricket leagues in the world.

Top Cricket Leagues in the World

1. Indian Premier League (IPL)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is unarguably the biggest franchise cricket league in the world. It was started in 2008 and turned out to be a revolution in franchise cricket. The IPL generates a huge revenue with every season and has a massive fan base across different parts of the world.

2. SA20

The South Africa T20 league is one of the newest franchise leagues and has gained a huge fanbase in just a couple of years of its inauguration. All six teams of the SA20 are owned by the IPL franchises including Joburg Super Kings, MI Cape Town, Paarl Royals, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Pretoria Capitals and Durban Super Giants.

3. Big Bash League



Australia-based Big Bash League (BBL) is one of the oldest franchise cricket leagues in the world started in 2011. The BBL has a huge fan base across Australia and went on to become one of the most successful leagues in the world.

4. The Hundred

The Hundred is a franchise cricket league based in England which comes with a unique concept. Instead of a regular 20 overs, each team in a match is scheduled to play total 100 balls in an innings. It was started in 2021 and takes place in July - August every year.

5. International League T20 (ILT20)

The International League T20 is a franchise cricket league based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), started in 2023. It has gained a huge fanbase in the last couple of years with most of the teams owned by the IPL franchises. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Dubai Capitals, Desert Vipers, Sharjah Warriors, MI Emirates and Gulf Giants are currently a part of ILT20.