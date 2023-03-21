Top 8 Winning Strategies for the IPL Fantasy League 2023

The Indian Premier League is arguably the most popular cricket league in the world. It was first introduced in 2008 in India to entice the new and young generation of cricket fans and increase the reach and importance of cricket throughout the country.

Read on to get insights on the best winning strategies for the Indian T20 Premier League 2023.

1. Consistent performance by players

Fantasy cricket lies somewhere between selecting the best players and selecting those who have performed well in recent matches. While selecting a team, pick players that would fit in either category. Go for players who have the ability to perform exceptionally well, while also keeping in mind the players whose recent form has been good. This is one of the best strategies to be kept in mind while selecting players.

2. Incorporate all the best players

We all want our favorite player to perform well, but that's not always the case. Therefore, it is advisable not to think emotionally but practically while selecting players. Start creating your team before the match, but do not be lazy to make changes as per the match updates. Keeping yourself up-to-date with the match details before the match is one of the most important winning strategies for the IPL Fantasy League.

3. Leading your team: captain and vice captain

Choosing the right captain and vice captain is crucial as the captain will get 2X points for the same performances as other players, while the vice captain will get 1.5X points. Make sure to utilize these two roles in the most efficient way.

There is another approach that one can apply, i.e., opting for an all-rounder captain, as it is always a safer and better alternative. Even if your selected player does not perform their best in batting, they can still show off their bowling skills in the match.

4. Give way to talented players

There are some players who, even after having potential, remain are underrated and go unnoticed. Make sure to give them a chance and make your team stand out from the rest. However, this move should only be made after careful consideration and keeping in mind their form in recent matches. It is good to keep your focus on young and talented players in order to create a balance within the team.

5. Give bowlers a chance

Along with picking the best batters, it is equally important to choose your bowlers wisely. Bowlers could help you gain points even if your selected batters did not perform well. Pick bowlers who can take wickets over those who are only economical.

6. A team of 11 players

A fantasy cricket team has 11 players, but these 11 players must be selected very carefully. To win big, one must choose the right combination of players. You can pick a maximum of 7 players from one team. Remember that you only have 100 credits to make a fantasy team, so pick wisely.

7. Uncapped players

An uncapped player is a like an ace of spades; Every player must include one in their playing 11. The reason for this is simple. If this player gives an awe-inspiring performance, your team will score a lot of points and have an edge over those created by your opponents. The uncapped players are the ones that, when given a chance to play on the match day, do exceptionally well and make their team proud.

8. Environmental factors

For any match, environmental factors play an important role. When creating a team, the weather, pitch, and play timings are strongly taken into consideration as they can impact the performance of the team as well as the match result.

Every pitch is different, and it is necessary for you to modify your strategies accordingly. It has come to notice that batters usually perform better on flat pitches than they do on green pitches. Green pitches are usually considered great for seam bowlers. So keep these factors in mind and also take into consideration the past performances and records of every player at the same venue before creating your final team.

Conclusion

We hope these 8 tips help you win big in the IPL Fantasy League 2023.