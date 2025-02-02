U19 WC: Trisha Gongadi picks three as spinners help India bowl out South Africa for 82

Kuala Lumpur: Trisha Gongadi, the tournament’s leading run-getter, picked three wickets in a stellar bowling performance as India bundled out South Africa for 82 in the final of the 2025 ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup at the Bayuemas Oval on Sunday.

Billed as the clash of the two unbeaten teams in a highly anticipated final, defending champions India were at their dominating best with the ball as spinners took nine wickets on a slow pitch and bamboozled South Africa, whose decision to bat first backfired.

Apart from Trisha, left-arm spin trio of Parunika Sisodia, Aayushi Shukla and Vaishnavi Sharma picked two wickets each while fast-bowler Shabnam Shakil took a scalp. Vaishnavi’s tally of wickets now stands at 17, which also makes her the top wicket-taker in the ongoing edition of the tournament.

Electing to bat first, Jemma Botha took two boundaries off Joshitha VJ in a ten-run opening over. But India got a breakthrough in the next over as Parunika got some drift in to castle Simone Lourens for a duck.

Under pressure to break a string of dot balls, Jemma went for a cross-bat heave, but ended up getting a thick edge and was caught by G Kamalini taking it one-handed while moving to her right off Shabnam’s bowling. Aayushi joined the wicket-taker’s list by castling Diara Ramlakan, as South Africa reached 29-3 at the end of the powerplay.

With runs drying up, India built up the pressure with relentless dot balls. South Africa skipper Kayla Reyneke tried to release some pressure with a big loft, but holed out to long-off and gave Trisha her first wicket of the final. Aayushi got her second wicket by rattling Karabo Meso’s middle stump with a fuller delivery to leave South Africa at 44/5 in 12.4 overs.

Fay Cowling and Mieke van Voorst shared a 30-run partnership to bring South Africa’s innings back on track, but Trisha had the latter and Seshnie Naidu out in quick succession to all but ensure South Africa won’t reach the three-figure mark.

Vaishnavi castled Fay and Monalisa Legodi, before Parunika had Ashleigh van Wyk caught out on last ball of the innings, as South Africa set India a target of 83 to successfully defend their World Cup title.

Brief Scores: South Africa 82 all out (Mieke van Voorst 23, Fay Cowling 15; Trisha Gongadi 3-15, Parunika Sisodia 2-6) against India