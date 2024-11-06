Warner questions ball change controversy in India A match, says 'quashed as fast as possible'

New Delhi: David Warner has suggested that the recent ball change incident in the first unofficial Test between India A and Australia A was quickly “squashed” by Cricket Australia (CA), with an eye towards avoiding any friction ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The controversy erupted on November 3 during the fourth day at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay, when umpires informed India A that the ball had been changed before the start of play, sparking frustration from the players and a heated exchange caught on the stump mic.

"The ultimate decision is with CA, isn’t it? I think they have obviously squashed it as fast as they could, given that India is coming out here this summer,” Warner told ESPNCricinfo.

During the exchange, umpire Shawn Craig was heard saying, “When you scratch it, we change the ball. No more discussion, let’s play.” India A’s wicketkeeper, Ishan Kishan, reacted by calling the decision “stupid,” to which Craig responded, reminding Kishan that his comments were on record for dissent.

Australia A went on to win the match, but after the game, Cricket Australia issued a statement clarifying that the ball had been changed due to “deterioration” and cleared India A of any allegations of ball-tampering. Moreover, despite Craig’s comment on dissent, no disciplinary action was taken against Kishan.

Wraner went on to suggest that a more transparent approach from CA might have helped, particularly in addressing the decisions made by the umpires and the match referee.

“If the umpires deemed something happened, I am sure there will be a follow-up. I think the umpires or the match referee should be standing here answering questions,” Warner said. “That’s obviously a statement CA has to release. I have not seen anything," he said.



