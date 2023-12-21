West Indies team makes huge changes for Australia test series; fills half team with uncapped players

The West Indies have announced a 15-man squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Australia, introducing seven uncapped players. Led by Kraigg Brathwaite, the team includes Alzarri Joseph as his deputy.

Among the new faces are batsman Zachary McCaskie, wicket-keeper Tevin Imlach, all-rounders Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, and Kevin Sinclair, along with fast bowlers Akeem Jordan and Shamar Joseph.

The squad is scheduled to arrive in Australia on December 30, engaging in a preparatory camp in Adelaide from January 2 to 9. Subsequently, they'll have a four-day First-Class warm-up match against a Cricket Australia XI at the Karen Rolton Oval (KRO) in Adelaide from January 10 to 13.

The Test series, competing for the Frank Worrell Trophy, kicks off with a red-ball fixture at the Adelaide Oval from January 17 to 21. The second match, a pink-ball Day/Night contest, is set for the Gabba in Brisbane from January 25 to 29.

West Indies lead selector Desmond Haynes expressed confidence in the team despite the absence of some key players, citing the talent discovered through a robust red-ball program. He emphasized that the selected players have proven their mettle and deserve the chance to display their skills on the Test stage.

West Indies Test squad

Kraigg Brathwaite (c)

Alzarri Joseph (vc)

Tagenarine Chanderpaul,

Kirk McKenzie,

Alick Athanaze,

Kavem Hodge,

Justin Greaves,

Joshua DaSilva,

Akeem Jordan,

Gudakesh Motie,

Kemar Roach,

Kevin Sinclair,

Tevin Imlach,

Shamar Joseph,

Zachary McCaskie