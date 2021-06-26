West Indies vs South Africa: WI recall Andre Russell, Shimron Hetymer dropped for T20I series

All-rounder Andre Russell was recalled, while star batsman Shimron Hetymer did not make the cut as West Indies announced their 13-man squad for the first two Twenty Internationals (T20Is) against South Africa on Saturday.

West Indies and South Africa recently locked horns in a two-match Test series, which the Proteas won 2-0. The five-match T20I series between West Indies and South Africa is set to begin on Saturday (June 26) with all the games to be played at the National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada. The second T20I will be played on Sunday (June 27).

The Kieron Pollard-led side also included some experienced names in the T20 department like Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Lendl Simmons and Fidel Edwards.



Russell, who was a crucial member of the West Indies side that won the 2012 and 2016 T20 World Cup, will add an X-factor to the current team, according to Lead Selector Roger Harper.



"Andre Russell will add that 'X' factor to the team. He is an impact player with both bat and ball and lends greater depth in both departments. The aim is to build on the performance against Sri Lanka earlier this year, to build confidence while determining our best squad and team as we run into the ICC T20 World Cup," Harper was quoted in an official release from Windes Cricket, as saying on Friday.



The 33-year-old Russell has not played for the West Indies since their tour of Sri Lanka in March 2020. The veteran all-rounder has scored 540 runs with the bat in 49 T20Is, while he has also picked up 26 wickets with the ball.



Russell recently made his maiden appearance at the Pakistan Super League (PSL) when he made his debut for Quetta Gladiators. However, he suffered a concussion in his first game in the PSG and had to be stretchered off for treatment, cutting short his PSL participation.



Meanwhile, the other notable exclusions from the 13-man squad that has been training at Grenada includes Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas and Hayden Walsh Jr.



According to the press release from the Windies Cricket, only "fully vaccinated fans will be able to buy tickets for the game from the stadium box office and ticket booths on presentation of their vaccination documentation and their national ID."





