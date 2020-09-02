What happened to my family was horrible: Raina

New Delhi : Former India batsman Suresh Raina, who has pulled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) citing personal reasons, on Tuesday said there should be a probe into the violent attack on his aunt's family in Punjab, revealing that after his uncle, his cousin has also died.

The 33-year-old Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star player returned to India last week after quitting the IPL, which begins on September 19.

In his Twitter statement, Raina said: "What happened to my family is (sic) Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had sever (sic) injuries. Unfortunately my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua (aunt) is still very very critical & is on life support," he said.

Raina's 58-year-old uncle succumbed to fatal injuries sustained during an attack by armed robbers in a Punjab town. A group of four members of the notorious 'Kale Kachhewala' gang had attacked the family while asleep on the terrace of their residence, police said.

The incident occurred in Thariyal village near Madhopur in Pathankot district on the night of August 19. The robbers were armed with lethal weapons.