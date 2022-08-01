WI vs IND: Arshdeep is mature, knows exactly what he wants, says Bhuvneshwar

India fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has heaped praise on young Arshdeep Singh, saying he is matured and knows exactly what he wants on the field.

Arshdeep, who impressed everyone with his performances for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), recently made his international debut. The left-arm pacer is brilliant in death overs and bowls yorkers with ease and that has put him in the mix for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The 23-year-old pacer, who has represented India twice so far, made his debut earlier this year in England. His second game for India was the first T20I against West Indies last week, where he picked up two wickets for 24 runs in his quota of four overs as the tourists sealed the game by 68 runs. With that win, India went 1-0 up in the five-match T20I series.

"The best thing about him is that he knows exactly what is required. What kind of field setting is needed, how to bowl to each batsman - very few newcomers display that kind of maturity.

"Usually you learn these things as you play but he seems to have arrived with that kind of maturity. Even in the IPL in the last couple of years, he has performed consistently. He knows exactly what he wants to do, he thinks a lot about his game," added Bhuvneshwar, who bagged the figures of 1 for 11 in the first T20I on Friday.

Arshdeep, who made his IPL debut in 2019, has played 37 games in the league and has picked up 40 wickets, including a five-wicket haul.

The young bowler has also received praises from former West Indies fast bowler and now cricket commentator Ian Bishop and former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori. The legendary duo recently pointed out that Arshdeep's capability of reading the game could come in handy at the T20 World Cup 2022.

Australia are set to host the ICC event from Oct. 16 to Nov. 13.

Meanwhile, the start of the second T20I between India and West Indies, which is scheduled to be played today (Aug. 1) at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts, has been delayed.

*CWI STATEMENT* Delayed start time for 2nd Goldmedal T20I Cup match, powered by Kent Water Purifiers | New Start Time: 12:30PM AST (11:30am Jamaica/10pm India)https://t.co/q1J5FBdZAh https://t.co/dy59uajSr8 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 1, 2022

"Due to circumstances beyond CWI's [Cricket West Indies] control, there have been significant delays in crucial team luggage arriving into St Kitts from Trinidad. As a result, today's match 2nd Gold medal T20 Cup match is due to start at 12:30 pm (11:30am Jamaica/10pm India). CWI regrets any inconvenience caused to our valued fans, sponsors, broadcast partners and all other stakeholders," read CWI's official release.