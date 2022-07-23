WI vs IND: 'Disappointed' to miss out on 100 but enjoyed my knock, says Shikhar Dhawan

India's stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan said he was "disappointed" to miss out on a century but enjoyed batting in the first ODI on Friday.

Dhawan's comments came after India pulled off a three-run win over West Indies at Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad. The opening batsman struck 10 fours and three sixes in his 99-ball 97. He put up a 119-run stand with Shubman Gill for the first wicket before the latter fell in the 18th over for 64 off 53 balls.

"It was disappointing but grateful for 97. I enjoyed it. It was difficult as it was holding a bit and turned. When Shubman, Shreyas and I were batting, we wanted to go big and make it easy for the youngsters. We had nerves as we didn't expect them to come this close," Dhawan said at the post-match presentation.

Shreyas Iyer also contributed with a half-century as he scored 54 off 57 balls.

"Fine leg went back and two three boundaries were stopped there which helped. We thought of using the bigger side, we gave doubles to fine leg. One of them should have been a run out but not everyday is a perfect day. We have to get better for the rest of the competition," added Dhawan, who was also awarded the Player of the Match on Friday.

Even West Indies' opening batsman Kyle Mayers, along with No. 3 batter Shamarh Brooks, brought their chase back on track after the hosts lost Shai Hope early in the fifth over. Brooks and Mayers built a 117-run partnership for the second wicket before Brandon King carried on the momentum with his half-century.

Towards the end of West Indies' innings, Akeal Hosein and Romario Shepherd troubled the Indian bowlers as the tail-enders shared a 53-run partnership before the hosts fell short by three runs in the end.

Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, and Mohammed Siraj were among the wickets for India as they bagged two scalps each.

Congratulating his teammates, Dhawan put up a post on social media, saying "There is no secret to success! It is the result of #teamwork and hard work! Congratulations #TeamIndia."

Bittersweet result for us, says Nicholas Pooran

At the post-match interview, West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran said that he felt like a "win for us".

"Bittersweet, but yeah we keep talking about batting 50 overs and everyone saw what we are capable of and hopefully we can go strength to strength from here. We are looking forward to the rest of the series. It was a good batting track and our bowlers did a commendable job to restrict them.

"It's difficult to lose but we will take this one. We need to believe in each other and I keep telling everyone that we will have our challenges, but important to focus on the positives," added Pooran.

India are 1-0 up in the three-match ODI series, with the second game scheduled to be played on Sunday (July 24) at the same venue in Trinidad.