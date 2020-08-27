Windies name squad for England tour, Anisa Mohammed opts out

Barbados : Cricket West Indies (CWI) has named an 18-member squad for the five-match T20I series to be played against England next month. The five T20Is will be played from September 21-30 at the Incora County Ground, Derby.

This series will be the first time women's cricket is played at the international level since the final of the ICC T20 World Cup played between Australia and India at the MCG on March 8. Several series since - like India tour of England, Australia tour of South Africa and South Africa tour of England - have been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

West Indies will also be without their lead bowler Anisa Mohammed as she opted out of travelling amidst all the restrictions and precautions that are being taken owing to the widespread pandemic.

"All players were given the option to decline selection for any COVID-19 related concern. Anisa Mohammed was the only potential selectee who declined the invitation to travel to England," CWI said in a statement.

The squad, which has one uncapped player in Kaysia Shultz, will undergo coronavirus tests this week before taking a charter flight to the UK on August 30.

"It is with pleasure that we are able once again to have our West Indies Women's team involved at the international level," Ann Browne-John, the lead selector for women's and girls cricket, said.

West Indies squad: Stafanie Taylor (c), AaliyahAlleyne, ShemaineCampbelle, Britney Cooper, Shamilia Connell, DeandraDottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, ShabikaGajnabi, ShenetaGrimmond, Chinelle Henry, Lee-Ann Kirby, Hayley Matthews, Natasha McLean, Chedean Nation, KarishmaRamharack, Kaysia Schultz, Shakera Selman.