Women’s T20 World Cup: India’s Full Schedule, Squad & Streaming Details

Find India’s full schedule, squad details, and where to watch the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 matches live. Stay updated with all the latest!

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 is here, and Team India is ready to showcase their talent on the global stage. With exciting fixtures lined up, the Indian squad is set to make its mark under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur. Cricket fans can look forward to thrilling encounters against top teams like Australia, Pakistan, and New Zealand.

India's Schedule for Women’s T20 World Cup 2024:

India's campaign in the group stage promises to be action-packed with key matches:

  • October 10, 2024: India vs Pakistan
  • October 12, 2024: India vs Australia
  • October 15, 2024: India vs New Zealand
  • October 18, 2024: India vs South Africa
  • Indian Squad for Women’s T20 World Cup 2024:

India's squad features a combination of experienced stars and young talent. Key players include:

  • Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain)
  • Smriti Mandhana
  • Shafali Verma
  • Jemimah Rodrigues
  • Deepti Sharma
  • This strong lineup ensures India has the firepower needed to tackle any opposition.

Where to Watch:

Fans in India can catch all the live-action on Star Sports or stream it on Disney+ Hotstar. International viewers can tune into their local broadcasters to watch the matches live.

