Trending :
Home  > Sports > Cricket

World T20: Prasidh may be Virat Kohli's surprise package

World T20: Prasidh may be Virat Kohli
Highlights

India captain Virat Kohli has hinted Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna could be a 'surprise package' going into the World T20 slated to be held in...

Indore : India captain Virat Kohli has hinted Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna could be a "surprise package" going into the World T20 slated to be held in Australia later this year.

"You''ll have to figure out who are the people that are very similar in their bowling skills, and you pick the senior one. I think one guy will be a surprise package going to Australia.

Someone who can bowl with pace and has bounce," Kohli said after India''s seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second T20I on Tuesday.

"Prasidh Krishna has done well in the domestic arena. It is a great luxury to have this group of bowlers in all formats. Looking at the World Cup, we have enough options," he added.

Prasidh plays for KKR in the IPL and has been a well-known name in the domestic circuit as well. In 18 IPL matches, he has picked up 14 wickets with a strike rate of 29 and with an economy rate of 9.32.

The 23-old pacer from Karnataka has so far played six first-class matches and 41 List A games in which he has scalped 20 and 67 wickets respectively.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
People to support TRS in civic polls: KCR9 Jan 2020 10:52 AM GMT

People to support TRS in civic polls: KCR

High Power committee to meet again on Friday, likely to discuss on farmers concerns
High Power committee to meet again on Friday, likely to discuss...
CM Jagan launches
CM Jagan launches 'Amma Vodi' in Chittoor, dedicates the scheme...
Government put economy in
Government put economy in 'cold storage': Priyanka Gandhi
PM Modi meets economists, experts at Niti Aayog
PM Modi meets economists, experts at Niti Aayog


Top