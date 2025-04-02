Yashasvi Jaiswal to Leave Mumbai, Plans Switch to Goa Cricket Team

Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal has initiated the process to leave Mumbai's state team, reportedly aiming to represent Goa from the upcoming domestic season.

According to reports, Jaiswal has formally requested a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). His decision follows a trend of Mumbai players shifting teams, with Arjun Tendulkar and Siddhesh Lad previously making similar moves to Goa.

A key figure in Mumbai’s cricket setup since his Under-19 days, Jaiswal participated in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy after returning from the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) mandating domestic red-ball cricket participation for top players, he played a crucial role in Mumbai’s recent campaign. However, the left-handed opener is set to feature in Goa’s squad from next season.

A source from the MCA confirmed Jaiswal’s request for an NOC, citing personal reasons for his departure. Goa Cricket Association (GCA) secretary Shamba Desai expressed optimism about Jaiswal’s arrival, stating that he will be a valuable addition. Desai also acknowledged the possibility of Jaiswal leading the team when available. “His presence strengthens our squad. If he is free from national commitments, he could be considered for captaincy,” he told PTI.

Meanwhile, Jaiswal’s performance in the ongoing IPL 2025 season has been below expectations. Playing for Rajasthan Royals, he has managed just 34 runs in three games, averaging 11.33 with a strike rate of 106.25. His best score so far stands at 29, with other innings of 1 and 4.

The young batter has faced difficulties during the powerplay phase, particularly within the first three overs. Since IPL 2024, he has been dismissed in this period 44 per cent of the time, a rise from 29 per cent across the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Despite a strong 2023 season with 625 runs, his IPL 2024 campaign saw a dip, finishing with 435 runs at an average of 31.07. His attacking shot percentage has also declined to 70 per cent over the last two seasons compared to previous years.