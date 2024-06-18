Live
Just In
Yuvraj wishes luck to Indian deaf cricket team for England T20Is
New Delhi : Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has shared a morale-boosting message to the Indian deaf cricket team ahead of their T20I series opener against England in The County Ground, Derby on Tuesday.
The Indian deaf cricket team had travelled to England to play the first bilateral T20I series against the hosts. The series consists of seven matches to be played from June 18 to 27.
Taking to X, the former cricketer wrote, "Best of luck to our Indian Deaf cricket team for the Bilateral T20 International Deaf Series! Believe in yourselves and remember that no obstacle can stop the determined. The entire nation is looking forward to your talent and victory!"
Before the series, the team had participated in the training camp in Delhi from June 7 to June 14. The Bilateral T20 series is being organised by the Disability Committee of England & Wales Cricket Board.
Indian deaf cricket team against England: Virender Singh (c), Sai Akash (vc), Umar Ashraf (wk), Munna Sarkar, Abhishek Singh, Sudarsun E, Manish Jain, Manjeet Kumar, Sanju Sharma, Akash Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Deepak Kumar, Vivek Kumar, Pranil More, Shiv Narayan Sharma (wk).
All the matches of the series will be live-streamed on the England and Wales Cricket Board website and YouTube channel, as well as IDCA YouTube channel will also go live from England.