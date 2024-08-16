Yuzvendra Chahal outperforms in his debut as Northamptonshire player, takes Five-Wicket

Team India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal made a remarkable debut for Northamptonshire in the final round of the One-Day Cup on August 14. Chahal clinched five wickets for just 14 runs in 10 overs, with five maidens, as he dismantled his former team, Kent, for a mere 82 runs in 35.1 overs at Canterbury.



Chahal took two of his wicket Jayden Denly and Bears Swanepoel as LBW followed by taking wickets of Grant Stewart and Nathan Gilchrist, who were caught off his bowling, while middle-order batsman Akansh Singh was stumped.

This is Chahal's sixth five-wicket haul in List A cricket. Notably, he had taken nine wickets in just two matches during the ODI Cup in 2023 while representing Kent.

In addition to the One-Day Cup, Chahal is set to participate in five County Championship matches for Northamptonshire in the UK. The leg-spinner is eager to secure a spot back in the senior national team after missing out on tours to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka.