Cummins welcome Cricket Australia's decision to overhaul T20I squad against India

New Delhi : Australia skipper Pat Cummins has welcomed Cricket Australia's decision to pull back World Cup-winning players ahead of the third T20I against India saying, ‘players needed some time off the game’.

Seven members of the World Cup-winning team stayed back in India for a five-match T20I series against Indian side, led by Suryakumar Yadav. Surprisingly India fielded only 3 players from their World Cup squad. Suryakumar is leading the side in the T20I series while Ishan Kishan and Prasidh Krishna are the other two players.

The T20I series began just 4 days after the World Cup final in Ahmedabad. It was understandable that Australia rested most of their World Cup stars for the series opener in Visakhapatnam.

However, Australia on Tuesday confirmed changes to the T20 squad ahead of the third T20I match against India as Steve Smith, Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis, and Marcus Stonis set to head home.

"I don't (begrudge them). It's been a pretty busy few months. These are still games for Australia and it's great that these tours do provide opportunities for some of the younger guys or guys who might not be in the first XI. I think these are important tours and you can get a lot out of them,” said Cummins as quoted by Fox Cricket.

"But they're humans. They're not robots. Putting everything into a World Cup and then playing a few days later,” he added.

Wicket-keeper batter Josh Phillippe and Ben McDermott have already joined the squad and are available for the third T20. Ben Dwarshuis and spinner Chris Green will join the squad in Raipur ahead of the fourth match.

Australia are scheduled to play 10 T20 internationals (plus any warm-up matches yet to be confirmed) before next year's T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean. Australia face a must-win game against India on Tuesday to remain in the series as after slipping to defeat in the opening two matches.