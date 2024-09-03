Dhanush sinks world records as India make clean sweep in men’s Air Rifle at Deaf World C’ship

New Delhi : The Indian trio of Dhanush Srikanth, Shourya Saini and Mohammed Murtaza Vania made a clean sweep of the 10m Air Rifle men’s event on Day Two of the 2nd World Deaf Shooting Championship 2024 being held at Hanover, Germany.

Mahit Sandhu and Natasha Joshi also won silver and bronze in the women’s event as India added five medals to the four (one gold, two silver and one bronze) they won on Day One of the competition.

Dhanush shot a double deaf-shooting world record in a single day, with a 632.7 to top the qualification round and then a 251.7 in the final to leave his compatriot Sourya (249.9) well behind in second. Mohammed Murtaza had earlier bowed out with a bronze having shot 226.2 points.

India has selected a 16-member squad for the 2nd World Deaf Shooting Championship 2024. The Indians made a bright start by winning one gold, two silver and one bronze medal on Day One of competition.

Anuya Prasad won gold in the women’s 10m Air Pistol. In comparison, India also had a double podium finish in the men’s 10m Air Pistol with Abhinav Deshwal claiming silver and Shubham Vashist bagging bronze as the duo also teamed up with Chetan Sakpal to clinch the team silver in the Championship, which will go on till September 7. The Indian shooters will compete in the Air Rifle and Air Pistol disciplines.

The Indian contingent had already secured four medals on the first day of the competition, including one gold, two silver and a bronze.

Medals won on Day 2

Individual competitions:

Gold - Dhanush Srikanth - 10m Air Rifle Men

Silver - Shourya Saini - 10m Air Rifle Men

Bronze - Md. Murtaza Vania - 10m Air Rifle Men

Silver - Mahit Sandhu - 10m Air Rifle Women

Bronze - Natasha Joshi- 10m Air Rifle Women