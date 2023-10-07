Diksha ensures cut, lies 38th in Hong Kong golf

Hong Kong: Diksha Dagar had a lot of birdies, but also dropped a second double bogey in as many days as she carded 1-under 72 at the Par-73 Hong Kong golf club in the Aramco Series Hong Kong.

Diksha, who had a first round of 75, is now 1-under for 36 holes and lies Tied-38. Her team, which includes the in-form Meghann MacLaren (71-74) and Rose Davies (78-71) and amateur Melloy Tony, are tied ninth. In the second round, Diksha had five birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey on Par-3 fifth hole. Korea's Jin Young Ko (65-70) shares the leads with China's Xi Yu Lin (69-66) at 11-under, while Anne Van Dam of the Netherlands (67-69) is in sole third at 10-under.

Diksha opened well with back-to-back birdies on the third and fourth, but both those gains were washed away with a double bogey on the Par-3 fifth. She repaired the damage with a birdie on the 10th and 11th and again dropped a shot on the 12th and yet another on 16th to go even par. A birdie on Par-4 17th ensured she finished 1-under par with 72. Nuria Iturrioz of Spain and Stephanie Kyriacou of Australia share the fourth place at 9-under.