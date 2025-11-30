DPS Kollur hosts Inter-DPS National Archery C’ship

Hyderabad: Delhi Public School, Kollur is hosting the Inter-DPS National Level Archery Championship 2025–26 for the third consecutive year. The two-day event aims to promote young archers by providing a national platform for competition. Nearly 200 students from DPS branches across 17 states are participating. The tournament was inaugurated by Pro Vice Chairman T. Bheemsen, alongside Principal C. J. Vasantha. Events are being held in four age groups—Under-10, Under-13, Under-15 and Under-17—across three shooting categories - Indian, Compound and Recurve categories. Winners will be felicitated at the conclusion of the championship.