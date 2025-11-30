DPS Kollur hosts Inter-DPS National Archery C’ship
Hyderabad: Delhi Public School, Kollur is hosting the Inter-DPS National Level Archery Championship 2025–26 for the third consecutive year. The two-day event aims to promote young archers by providing a national platform for competition. Nearly 200 students from DPS branches across 17 states are participating. The tournament was inaugurated by Pro Vice Chairman T. Bheemsen, alongside Principal C. J. Vasantha. Events are being held in four age groups—Under-10, Under-13, Under-15 and Under-17—across three shooting categories - Indian, Compound and Recurve categories. Winners will be felicitated at the conclusion of the championship.
Indian Student From Haryana Fatally Stabbed In UK; Suspects Released On Bail
<ul class='hocal_short_desc'><li>A 30-year-old Indian student from Haryana, Vijay Kumar Sheoran, died after a stabbing in Worcester, UK.</li><li>Police arrested six suspects, later releasing them on bail as investigations proceed. His family and local leaders seek swift justice and repatriation.</li></ul>