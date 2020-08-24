Eager to see real sporting action in near future: Rijiju

New Delhi: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday inspected the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to check the work in progress and said he is eagerly waiting to see real sporting action in near future.

Sporting action in the country has been on hold since March, when everything was shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The national camps for hockey, boxing and athletics resumed in various Sports Authority of India (SAI) centres across the country earlier this month with all precautions and the minister is hopeful that events will follow soon.

"The return of the athletes to the play fields and competitive sports will be strictly as per the safety guidelines issued. I am happy that all the preparations are going on well and eager to see real sporting actions in near future," Rijiju tweeted along with pictures of his visit to the stadium.

"Preparations are going on to make sports facilities ready for the return of our athletes. I checked the progress of work at Jawaharlal NehruStadium. The JLN complex in the capital is a prime venue for athletics events.