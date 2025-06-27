Live
England add Archer for second Test
Birmingham: England on Thursday added fast bowler Jofra Archer to their squad for the second Test against India, starting here from July 2. Archer...
Birmingham: England on Thursday added fast bowler Jofra Archer to their squad for the second Test against India, starting here from July 2.
Archer has struggled with elbow-related injury to his bowling arm over the last several years. He last played in a Test more than four years ago against India in Ahmedabad.
“The 30-year-old right-arm quick returns to the England Test set-up for the first time since February 2021 and will be looking to add to his 13 Test caps at Edgbaston next week,” the ECB said in a statement.
Meanwhile, The ICC has introduced stop clock in Test cricket to deal with slow over rates while allowing fielding teams to decide which batter should be on strike in case of a ‘deliberate’ short-run as part of the playing conditions for 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle.