Federer returns to Royal Box to watch Djokovic chase his record
London: Roger Federer chose a special occasion for his return to Wimbledon, as the eight-time champion watched Novak Djokovic’s fourth-round match from the Royal Box on Monday. The 43-year-old Swiss legend, who last competed at SW19 in 2021, made his first appearance at this year’s Championships to witness his former rival continue his quest for history.
Federer, whose 22-year Wimbledon career includes a remarkable 105-15 win-loss record and five consecutive titles from 2003 to 2007, was perfectly placed to see Djokovic take on Alex de Minaur.
The Serbian star is aiming to equal Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon crowns. Djokovic, who reached a century of Wimbledon match wins on Saturday, is now second only to Federer in victories at the All England Club.
Federer and Djokovic shared some of Wimbledon’s most memorable moments, including their unforgettable 2019 final. That epic five-set battle lasted four hours and 55 minutes, with Federer holding two championship points on his serve at 8-7, 40/15 in the fifth set before Djokovic staged a dramatic comeback to win in a deciding-set tie-break. While Federer’s playing days at Wimbledon may be over, his presence at Centre Court on Monday was a reminder of his lasting legacy at the grass-court major, as fans and players alike look on with admiration.