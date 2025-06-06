FIDE will discuss Carlsen incident soon: Anand

Stavanger (Norway):World no.1 Magnus Carlsen’s fiery reaction after losing to D Gukesh in Norway Chess here was probably because he saw his authority in the game being challenged by someone so young, feels five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand, who also indicated that FIDE could discuss the incident “very soon”.

Frustrated by the loss to Gukesh in Round 6 of Norway Chess, Carlsen slammed his fist on the table sending the pieces flying all over before shouting “Oh my God” and leaving the playing arena in a hurry, as millions of followers across the world watched the spectacle – some bewildered, some bemused.

Anand, who is known for his calm demeanour and gentlemanly style, said the 34-year-Norwegian desperately wanted to win against the Indian world champion and “draw some line in the sand”. “But it (beating Gukesh) mattered a lot to him. Even if all the other games he’s kind of going through emotions (here)… But in this game (against Gukesh), I think something he wanted to establish. He wanted to draw some line in the sand and tell all these kids ‘hang on a few years’, whatever. But this meant a lot. I think a 2-0 (win against Gukesh) here, he would have been very, very happy,” Anand told PTI on the sidelines of Norway Chess on Wednesday.

The fact that he lost from a winning position perhaps exacerbated the frustration, opined Anand, who is international chess federation’s (FIDE) deputy president and is here for broadcasting commitments as well. “Against any opponent on earth, he would have hated losing such a good position. I mean to miss that the knight comes back. I felt exactly the same way when I blew my game against Magnus three years ago in 2022 in Norway,” added Anand.