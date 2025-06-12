FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualification Update: Full List of Teams Qualified So Far 

The countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup has already began, with less than a year remaining until the world’s biggest football tournament kicks off. This edition of world cup will be historic, as the tournament expands from 32 to 48 teams. It enables participation of more countries to compete on the global stage.

Qualification campaigns across different continents are reaching their final stages, and several countries have already secured their spots in the prestigious event.

Qualified Teams by Region:

North America (CONCACAF):

USA

Canada

Mexico

These three countries have earned their places, with the USA, Canada, and Mexico also set to co-host the 2026 tournament.

Asia (AFC):

Japan

Iran

South Korea

Australia

Jordan

Uzbekistan

Asia continues to show strong footballing talent, with six countries having qualified so far.

Oceania (OFC):

New Zealand

New Zealand has secured the sole spot allocated to Oceania.

South America (CONMEBOL):

Argentina

Brazil

Ecuador

South America’s football giants, Argentina and Brazil, along with Ecuador, have booked their places for the tournament