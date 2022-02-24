First time in two years, ISL set to allow crowds for final

New Delhi: The Indian Super League (ISL) is set to feature crowds for the first time in two years when the final of the 2021-22 season is held in Goa on March 20.

The final will be held at the PJN Stadium in Margao, concluding the football league that started last November. As per a state government notification, last issued on January 23, "public gatherings shall be restricted to a maximum of 50 per cent of venue capacity" which means a crowd attendance of around 9,500 is expected.

ISL organisers Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) are in discussion with local authorities with Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and ticketing guidelines set to be issued within a fortnight. Goa, which had legislative assembly polls earlier this month, looks to return to normalcy with a considerable dip in Covid-19 cases.