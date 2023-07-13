July 13, 1930: The 1930 FIFA World Cup was the inaugural FIFA World Cup, the world championship for men’s national football teams. It took place in Uruguay from 13 to 30 July 1930. FIFA, football’s international governing body, selected Uruguay as the host nation, as the country would be celebrating the centenary of its first constitution and the Uruguay national football team had successfully retained their football title at the 1928 Summer Olympics. All matches were played in the Uruguayan capital, Montevideo, the majority at the Estadio Centenario, which was built for the tournament.

Thirteen teams (seven from South America, four from Europe, and two from North America) entered the tournament. Only a few European teams chose to participate because of the difficulty of traveling to South America due to the Great Depression.