Barcelona eye move for Brazilian teenager Vitor Roque
Barcelona are close to signing highly-rated teenager Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense, according to media reports in Brazil.
Blaugrana boss Xavi has identified the 18-year-old as an ideal backup and potential future successor to current No. 9 Robert Lewandowski, according to news outlet Globo.
It added that the Catalan outfit would be willing to spend up to 40 million euros to secure the Brazilian forward's signature, Xinhua reported.
Roque has scored six goals and provided three assists in 17 games across all competitions for Paranaense this season.
He earned his first Brazil cap when he was introduced as a second-half substitute during a 2-1 defeat to Morocco in March.
Forward Raphinha is currently the only Brazilian in Barcelona's first-team squad.