Europa League: Hojlund's double help Man Utd hand Amorim first win

Manchester: Manchester United claimed a 3-2 victory against Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League, providing Ruben Amorim his first win at Old Trafford as Reds head coach.

Alejandro Garnacho opened the scoring inside a minute, thanks to some diligent pressure from Hojlund, but that may have lulled United into false security. There were no doubts Reds had a game on their hands when Bodo/Glimt hit back with two goals in quick succession before the half-hour mark.

Hojlund, instrumental in the first, ensured United went in level with a well-controlled volley, before putting the Reds back ahead on the other side of half-time.

Elsewhere, a stoppage-time equaliser denied Tottenham Hotspur victory in an entertaining Europa League clash with Roma on Thursday evening.

Handed the perfect start when Heung-Min Son converted a fifth-minute penalty, Spurs were pegged back when Evan N’Dicka headed home only to take a lead into the break courtesy of Brennan Johnson’s third goal in this season’s competition.

Both sides had plenty of chances in the second half, both hit the woodwork but it looked like we had done enough to take all three points when the game entered stoppage time, only for Mats Hummels to deny Spurs with a close-range finish.

The draw means Spurs are out of the automatic qualification places in the 36-team league stage and now sit in ninth with three rounds of matches to go.



