Europa League: Man Utd to be without 3 key players for quarter-final vs Sevilla

Manchester United are set to be without three key players for their upcoming quarter-final first leg fixture against Sevilla.

Manchester United will be without in-form Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, and Alejandro Garnacho when they host Sevilla, the most successful side in the Europa League with six titles, at Old Trafford on Thursday (Friday in IST) for the first leg game, the club confirmed in an official release.

Rashford, who has contributed with 28 goals and 10 assists in 47 matches for Manchester United across competitions this season, sustained a muscle injury during their 2-0 win over Everton last weekend in the Premier League.

He left the field in the 80th minute of the game at Old Trafford and was immediately taken to the dressing room for treatment. After some tests, it was confirmed that Rashford would miss a few games, but the English forward is expected to return soon, with Manchester United alive in two tournaments: FA Cup and Europa League, while also trying to ensure they secure Champions League football for next season.

However, Shaw is not expected to return in time for Manchester United's Europa League reverse fixture in Seville later this month.

Shaw, who left the field in the first half of Manchester United's 1-0 victory over Brentford last week, even missed his side's win over the Toffees. While boss Erik ten Hag has not confirmed the nature of the English defender's injury, it is not believed to be something serious.

Ten Hag expects Luke Shaw to recover soon

Garnacho, however, is going to be out of action for a longer period, after he picked up an ankle injury during March's goalless draw against Southampton.

"No, [they are] both not available," Ten Hag replied to reporters when asked about Shaw and Garnacho's situation.

"Definitely the injury of Garnacho is more severe, is more strong, but Luke Shaw I expect him back at short notice, yes," added Ten Hag.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are hopeful of having Brazilian centre-back Casemior back, while Christian Eriksen and Anthony Martial are looking to make their first start since January.

During a pre-match conference on Wednesday, when Ten Hag was asked about being without Rashford in a crucial game against Sevilla, the Dutch boss said he was confident about other players stepping up in the former's absence.

"We have many more players across the squad who can score," the manager said when asked last month if the team was too dependent on Marcus.

Ten Hag confident Man Utd will do well despite Rashford's absence



Manchester United have also been boosted by the recent return to fitness of Martial, who scored the second goal on Saturday against Everton.

Wout Weghorst is another versatile option in Ten Hag's attack, and the former Ajax boss has highlighted the bunch of other goalscoring threats available from wide positions and midfield, including Scott McTominay, who scored the first goal against Everton.

"I think we have players like Bruno, like Jadon Sancho, like Anthony Martial, like Scott McTominay, like Antony. We have enough players with the capabilities to score goals, definitely," added Ten Hag.

After the match against Sevilla, Manchester United will take on Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on April 16 at City Ground.