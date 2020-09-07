X
Fati's landmark strike helps Spain beat Ukraine in Nations league

Highlights

Ansu Fati became Spain's youngest-ever goalscorer and Sergio Ramos scored twice as Spain cruised past Ukraine 4-0 in Madrid in the ongoing UEFA Nations League

Madrid : Ansu Fati became Spain's youngest-ever goalscorer and Sergio Ramos scored twice as Spain cruised past Ukraine 4-0 in Madrid in the ongoing UEFA Nations League.

In just the third minute of the first half on Sunday, 17-year-old Fati drew a foul from SerhiyKyrvstov to earn a penalty that Sergio Ramos converted clinically, reports Xinhua news agency.

The captain scored his and Spain's second by looping a header over AndriyPyatov just before the half-hour mark, only for Fati to steal his thunder with a wonderful strike just three minutes later.

The Barcelona wonderkid cut inside from the left flank again before fizzing a spectacular finish beyond Pyatov from outside the area. Ferran Torres later completed the scoring for Spain.

Spain now move top of Group A4, one point ahead of second-placed Ukraine. Germany are third on two points after they lost 0-1 to Switzerland.

Also on Sunday, Wales edged Bulgaria 1-0 to top the second-tier Group B4, while Ireland lost 0-1 at home to Finland.

Russia maintained their winning start in B3 with a 3-2 triumph in Hungary to build on their opening success over Serbia, who were reduced to 10 men in a 0-0 draw with Turkey.

Greece won 2-1 in Kosovo to top Group C3 on goals scored from Slovenia, who saw off Moldova 1-0.

